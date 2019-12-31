https://tracking.feedpress.it/link/20202/13111371

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Star quarterback and MVP candidate Lamar Jackson is among other Ravens players who are “fighting off the flu,” head coach John Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh made the announcement in a press conference on Monday.

“We do have some guys fighting off the flu,” Harbaugh said. “Lamar and other guys. No coaches right now.”

Harbaugh also said that he expects Jackson to be well enough to practice Tuesday.

Jackson and the Ravens have a first-round bye. The team will host a Divisional Round game on Saturday, January 11, at 8:15 p.m.

