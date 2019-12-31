Lawyers for Hunter Biden are pushing back at a private investigator’s claim that he has secret bank records that allegedly show that former Vice President Joe Biden’s son was involved in a $150 million “counterfeiting scheme” in Ukraine, Fox News is reporting.

Dominic Casey, a private investigator who worked on Casey Anthony’s murder case when she was accused of killing her 3-year-old daughter Caylee, had made the claims in court papers filed in Arkansas, according the Daily Mail. The private eye claimed he has provided Lunden Roberts with “electronic access” to Hunter Biden’s bank account records, according to the newspaper. Roberts is suing Biden in an ongoing paternity case.

Fox News reported she is seeking full custody for a child she claims Biden fathered.

Now, lawyers for Hunter Biden have denied Casey’s accusations about the alleged counterfeit scheme.

The lawyers maintain the claims are a “scheme by a non-party simply to make scandalous allegations in the pending suit to gain media attention without any material or pertinent material.”

Casey, whose claims are not verified, maintained Hunter Biden’s bank records are the “subject of known felonies including fraud and counterfeiting.”