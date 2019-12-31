President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski announced on Tuesday that he will not run for the Senate in New Hampshire despite considering it throughout the year, The Hill reports.

“After much consideration I have decided to forgo a campaign for the US Senate. While taking on a career politician from the Washington swamp is a tall order, I am certain I would have won. My priorities remain my family and ensuring that [Trump] is re-elected POTUS,” Lewandowski said in the first of a series of tweets on Tuesday.

“NH needs a US Senator who will put our citizens first and not illegal aliens; one who will support pro-growth policies to keep the Trump economy strong; one who will support strict constitutionalist judges; and one who will fight for our values, not those of Washington, DC,” he continued. “Accordingly, I will be making an endorsement in the Republican Primary for U.S. Senate in the near future to ensure we defeat [incumbent Democrat Sen.] Jeanne Shaheen in 2020.”

The former Trump campaign manager was a veteran GOP operative in the state before he was tapped to run the campaign, though he was later removed after a video showed him grabbing a female reporter to keep her from reaching Trump.

“Every Republican running for Senate in New Hampshire has stood proudly with Corey Lewandowski and Donald Trump in their efforts to take away health care from tens of thousands of Granite Staters and reverse Roe vs. Wade. While Messner, Bolduc, and O’Brien tear each other down in the contentious primary Lewandowski has left behind,” said Josh Marcus-Blank, spokesperson for the New Hampshire Democratic Party. “Senator Shaheen will continue working across the aisle for New Hampshire, leading efforts to lower prescription drug costs and making sure veterans and their families get the benefits they deserve.”