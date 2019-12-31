In an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Grammy Award pop singer Linda Ronstadt, who has slammed President Trump before, compared him to Adolf Hitler and said “Mexicans are the new Jews.”

Rondstadt referenced “great parallels” between the rise of Trump and Nazi Germany, adding that both Hitler and Trump were “uncontrollable,” according to Fox News. She stated, “As Hitler rose to power there were a lot of chances to stop him and they didn’t speak out. And the industrial complex thought that they could control him once they got him in office and, of course, he was not controllable. And by the time he got established, he put his own people in place and he, you know, stacked the courts and did what he had to do to consolidate his power,” as The Washington Times reported.

She added, “And we got Hitler and he destroyed Germany, he destroyed centuries of intellectual history forward and backward.”

Cooper interjected, “I think a lot of people, though, would be surprised to hear comparisons between what happened then and now.”

Ronstadt would not be deterred from pursuing her odious comparison, continuing, “If you read the history, you won’t be surprised. It’s exactly the same. Find a common enemy for everybody to hate. I was sure that Trump was going to get elected the day he announced, and I said it’s gonna be like Hitler, and the Mexicans are the new Jews. And, sure enough, that’s what he delivered, you know.”

In early December, Ronstadt was named a Kennedy Center Honoree in Washington D.C. At the pre-dinner address, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made a friendly reference to Ronstadt’s 1975 hit “When Will I Be Loved,” saying, “Ms. Ronstadt, thank you and congratulations. And I will say, my job, as I travel the world, I just want to know when I will be loved?”

Pompeo added that he was “a big fan of Linda Ronstadt … an icon of folk and country music … And as a nod to her own ancestry, Ms. Ronstadt released a collection of traditional Mexican songs, which became the bestselling non-English-language album in all of American history. She’s shared her musical gifts in uniquely impactful ways, including teaching music and dance to the children in Mexico.”

Later, when Ronstadt received the award, she used the opportunity to snap, “I’d like to say to Mr. Pompeo, who wonders when he’ll be loved, it’s when he stops enabling Donald Trump,” as CNN reported.

In 2013, Ronstadt released a memoir in which she discussed her past relationship with California Governor Jerry Brown, writing that they “had a lot of fun for a number of years. He was smart and funny, not interested in drinking or drugs, and lived his life carefully, with a great deal of discipline … Neither of us ever suffered under the delusion that we would like to share each other’s lives. I would have found his life too restrictive, and he would have found mine entirely chaotic. Eventually we went our separate ways and embraced things that resonated with us as different individuals … We have always remained on excellent terms.”