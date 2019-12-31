While speaking with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Ronstadt said there are “great parallels” between Trump and Hitler.

“The intelligentsia of Berlin, and the literati, and all the artists were just busy doing their thing. Hitler rose to power — there were a lot of chances to stop him, and they didn’t speak out,” she said. “The industrial complex thought they could control him once they got him in office, and of course, he was not controllable.”

“By the time he got established, he put his own people in place and stacked the courts and did what he had to do to consolidate his power,” Ronstadt said, referring to the Nazi leader. “And, we got Hitler and he destroyed Germany. He destroyed centuries of intellectual history forward and backward.”

Cooper challenged Ronstadt’s comparison, saying, “I think a lot of people, though, would be surprised to hear comparisons between what happened then and now.”

“If you read the history, you won’t be surprised. It’s exactly the same,” Ronstadt replied. “Find a common enemy for everybody to hate. I was sure that Trump was going to get elected the day he announced, and I said it’s gonna be like Hitler, and the Mexicans are the new Jews. And, sure enough, that’s what he delivered, you know.” Ronstadt has been a vocal critic of Trump. Earlier this year, she said she didn’t “want to be in the same room with him” when she learned she would be honored at the Kennedy Center.