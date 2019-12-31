Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) issued a blistering statement threatening Iran on Tuesday in response to hundreds of supporters of an Iranian-backed attacking the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq.

The attack came in response to U.S. forces killing dozens of members of Kataib Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed terrorist organization, that had been attacking U.S. forces in the region.

In a series of tweets, Graham wrote: “Very proud of President @realDonaldTrump acting decisively in the face of threats to our embassy in Baghdad. He has put the world on notice – there will be no Benghazis on his watch. To the Iranian government: Be careful what you wish for — a country that depends on the ability to refine oil for its existence needs to be cautious.”

Graham continued, “President Trump, unlike President Obama, will hold you accountable for threats against Americans and hit you where it hurts the most. Choose your battles wisely. To our Iraqi allies: This is your moment to convince the American people the U.S.-Iraq relationship is meaningful to you and worth protecting. Protect our American personnel. You will not regret it.”

Graham later added, “Just had a very good meeting with President @realDonaldTrump and his team regarding the situation in Iraq. President Trump is determined to protect American personnel and expects our Iraqi partners to step up to the plate. No more Benghazis.”

Graham concluded, “As to Iran: They continue to threaten American interests at their own peril. Very reassuring to see President Trump has beefed up our military capability to protect our personnel in Baghdad. Decisive action in the face of adversity is the best way to keep Americans safe anywhere in the world — particularly the Middle East.”

Trump responded by writing on Twitter, “The U.S. Embassy in Iraq is, & has been for hours, SAFE! Many of our great Warfighters, together with the most lethal military equipment in the world, was immediately rushed to the site. Thank you to the President & Prime Minister of Iraq for their rapid response upon request. Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year!”