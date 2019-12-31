Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said President Donald Trump acted “decisively” when Iraqi militiamen stormed the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday.

Dozens of Iraqi Shiite militiamen, who are backed by Iran, broke into the embassy compound in Baghdad, smashing a door and setting fires to a reception area. American guards fired tear gas. There were no reports of casualties.

Graham made his comments on Twitter after the attack.

“Very proud of President @realDonaldTrump acting decisively in the face of threats to our embassy in Baghdad,” he said. “He has put the world on notice – there will be no Benghazis on his watch.”

The American mission in Benghazi, Libya, was attacked in 2012. Ambassador Chris Stevens and three other American personnel were killed.

And Graham added: “To the Iranian government: Be careful what you wish for — a country that depends on the ability to refine oil for its existence needs to be cautious.

“President Trump, unlike President (Barack) Obama, will hold you accountable for threats against Americans and hit you where it hurts the most. Choose your battles wisely.

“To our Iraqi allies: This is your moment to convince the American people the US-Iraq relationship is meaningful to you and worth protecting. Protect our American personnel. You will not regret it.”