In June of 2017, the legendary shock-jock Don Imus joined Glenn Beck for what would be the last radio interview between the two antagonistic friends.

Imus died on Friday in College Station, Texas, of complications from lung disease. He was 79.

In order to honor him, this interview is uncut and uncensored. Watch the video below (Content warning: Vulgar language):

Also, in a raw and emotional video, Glenn shared his memories of Imus, his “radio hero” and “personal example of an honest broadcast man.” Watch:

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Use code GLENN20OFF to save $20 on one year of BlazeTV for a limited time only.