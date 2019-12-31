Singer Mariah Carey’s Twitter account was hacked Tuesday evening, resulting in numerous racist messages before Carey’s representatives regained control of the account.

Twitter confirmed that her account had been compromised.

“Confirming the account was hacked. As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised account and are currently investigating the situation,” a spokesperson said.

Screenshots of the now-deleted messages showed several racist slurs from a group that identified itself as the “Chuckling Squad,” which also claimed responsibility for hacking Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account earlier this year.

Carey later responded in a tweet, writing, “I take a freaking nap and this happens?”

I take a freaking nap and this happens? — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2020

Carey has 21.4 million followers, and news of the hack was one of the top trending topics in the U.S. on New Year’s Eve.

Updated at 10:56 p.m.