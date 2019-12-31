https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/mariah-careys-twitter-account-hacked-on-new-years-eve-with-special-shout-out-to-eminem/

And as 2019 comes to an end — Mariah Carey gets hacked.

Boy, did she!

Her Twitter account is now down.

Is Mariah singing tonight on New Year’s Eve?

Hopefully it will be better than 2016.

 

The post Mariah Carey’s Twitter Account Hacked on New Year’s Eve with Special Shout-out to Eminem appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...