And as 2019 comes to an end — Mariah Carey gets hacked.

Boy, did she!

Her Twitter account is now down.

Is Mariah singing tonight on New Year’s Eve?

Hopefully it will be better than 2016.

Looks like @MariahCarey‘s Twitter account has been hacked pic.twitter.com/ncfuVtlk7w — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 31, 2019

LMAOOOOO the tweets are being deleted now but December 31st 2019 will go down as the day Mariah Carey’s Twitter got hacked pic.twitter.com/dvHu7jfj3q — yung alfredo 🦊 (@_dimensionless) December 31, 2019

The post Mariah Carey’s Twitter Account Hacked on New Year’s Eve with Special Shout-out to Eminem appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.