Forty-seven percent of Florida voters favor former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 election, compared to 45% who support President Donald Trump, a new Mason-Dixon poll reveals.

The results, detailed in a report from NBC 6 Miami, fall within the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Trump polled better against other Democrats vying for the presidential nomination.

The poll results show:

51% back Trump, while 42% favor Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

49% support the president, compared to 44% who back Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

49% favor Trump, while 45% support South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

The poll, conducted Dec. 11-16, surveyed 625 registered voters in Florida.