The mother of Supreme Court Justice John Roberts has died at age 90, according to a statement from the court on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for the Supreme Court told The Associated Press that Rosemary Roberts died on Saturday.

She was born Rosemary Podrasky in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and married John G. Roberts Sr. in the early 1950s, according to her obituary, which was published in the local The Tribune-Democrat.

“She was the daughter of Albert and Josephine Podrasky and was one of five children. While working in Johnstown, she met and married John G. Roberts, Sr. in 1952, who preceded her in death in 2008. She worked as a customer service representative for A&P Supermarkets and the Bell Telephone Company in Pennsylvania and New York,” the obituary said. It noted that she is survived by her four children.

Over the years, her family moved around due to Roberts Sr.’s job at Bethlehem Steel Corp., living in Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana, and Maryland. They also moved to South Carolina and Ohio for other reasons including retirement and business.

She also “immersed herself in the activities of her children’s schools and local religious and charitable organizations,” according to the obituary. “She traveled extensively and frequently accompanied her husband, a steel industry executive, on travels throughout the world. She enjoyed reading, art, music, working the morning crossword puzzle in pen, and participating in golf and bowling leagues,” it added.

Her husband died in 2008 after suffering illness.

Her son, John Roberts, was nominated in 2005 by former President George W. Bush to be the chief justice of the Supreme Court, replacing former Justice William Rehnquist.