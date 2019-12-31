The state of New York is losing more residents than are moving in, as it recorded a net loss of 1.3 million people since 2010.

A new report by the Empire Center concluded:

180,649 more residents moved out of New York than moved in from other states during the 12-month period that ended July 1, 2019.

45,753 foreign immigrants moved to New York during the same period, which marked the lowest total since 2010.

New York’s population had a net loss of 134,896 people from July 2018-July 2019.

Since 2010, New York has experienced a net population loss of 1,379,210 people to other states — the highest tally of any state.

New York’s population in the middle of 2019 was 19,453,561, a drop of 76,790 from the previous year.

The estimated U.S. population in July 2019 was 328,239,523, a jump of roughly 1.6 million from 2018.