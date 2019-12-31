Hundreds of Iranian-backed activists stormed the US Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday.

Iraqi security forces failed to stop the siege of the US Embassy.

The Iraqi protesters were carrying Hezbollah flags.

Several pro-Iranian faction leaders were leading the raids today in Baghdad including:

** Qais al-Khazali, the leader of Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq, a pro-Iranian militia behind the deaths of several US soldiers

** Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, founder and leader of Kata’ib Hizballah.

** Badr Corps chief Hadi Ameri

The New York Times played defense for the terrorists today.

It’s like the Iranian regime wrote their headline.

Hundreds of Iraqi mourners tried to storm the United States Embassy in Baghdad, shouting “Down, down USA!,” in response to deadly American airstrikes this week that killed 25 fighters https://t.co/jrAtON72eR — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 31, 2019

They are openly defending the Iranian ayatollahs.

Disgusting.

Mourners in action–

WATCH: Thousands of Iraqi protesters furious over deadly U.S. airstrikes storm the American Embassy in Baghdad, breaking down doors and setting fires https://t.co/zS7HQXjDyF pic.twitter.com/MO3UnaG06q — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 31, 2019

The mourners torched the embassy—

Attempts to burn the outside walls of the US Embassy #baghdad pic.twitter.com/6p2EaNpniJ — Mohammed Khaluq (@MohammedKhaluq) December 31, 2019

Jack Posobiec mocked the NY Times:

Hezbollah took over Baghdad under Obama. This is a militia attack not a protest https://t.co/yegFSDCJsu — Iraqi Mourner Poso 🇮🇶 (@JackPosobiec) December 31, 2019

