Hundreds of Iranian-backed activists stormed the US Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday.

Iraqi security forces failed to stop the siege of the US Embassy.
The Iraqi protesters were carrying Hezbollah flags.

Several pro-Iranian faction leaders were leading the raids today in Baghdad including:
** Qais al-Khazali, the leader of Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq, a pro-Iranian militia behind the deaths of several US soldiers
** Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, founder and leader of Kata’ib Hizballah.
** Badr Corps chief Hadi Ameri

The New York Times played defense for the terrorists today.
It’s like the Iranian regime wrote their headline.

They are openly defending the Iranian ayatollahs.
Disgusting.

Mourners in action–

The mourners torched the embassy—

Jack Posobiec mocked the NY Times:

The post NY Times Plays Defense for Iran: Claims Thousands of Organized Iranian al-Quds Thugs Storming US Embasssy in Iraq are Grieving “Mourners” appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

