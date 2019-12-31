NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating what appears to be an attempted abduction on the subway in the Bronx.

Cellphone video captured the incident around 2:30 a.m. Monday on a 6 train approaching the Morrison Avenue-Soundview station.

The suspect – identified as 48-year-old Sonny Alloway – can be seen trying to talk to a woman who’s sleeping on the train. He eventually picks her up and carries her to a platform.

The woman screamed for help and managed to get back onto the train before it left the station.

Other riders got involved, and the suspect was later arrested at a store on Soundview Avenue.

Alloway was charged with unlawful imprisonment.