Following a recent string of anti-Semitic attacks in New York, including a recent deadly stabbing attack in Monsey, a group of Orthodox Jews were spotted recently openly carrying firearms in possible defiance of New York State Law.

Attacks against Orthodox Jews have been on the rise in New York, and a spokesman for the Department of Justice told TheBlaze earlier this year that anti-Semitic attacks have been the fastest growing group of hate crimes in America. Last week alone there were at least six separate anti-Semitic hate crimes reported in New York City.

Generally speaking, open carry is not legal in New York. New Yorkers are generally only allowed to open carry when hunting or at a shooting range. The willingness these Orthodox Jews have to open carry may speak to the frustration felt by many in the New York Orthodox community about the ineffectual response from both city and state government.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo responded to the Monsey attack by saying that he was directing the New York Hate Crimes Task Force to investigate, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has promised to increase police presence in some predominantly Jewish Brooklyn neighborhoods, but it appears that some in New York would rather take matters in their own hands, especially after a firearm-wielding citizen took down an attacker in a Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas on Sunday.

