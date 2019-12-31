President Trump held a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan on December 18 as the Democrat led House of Representatives was voting to impeach him on an almost strict party line vote. Your intrepid TGP reporter was there to photograph the historic rally, however illness prevented posting the photos until now.

It was cold in Battle Creek that day, around 13 degrees to start with a fresh snowfall from the night before. The hardy crowd gathered early in a line that began in the parking garage next to the Kellogg Arena, site of the rally. They were out of the elements for the most part but still chilled.

The Trump campaign and the Secret Service have made a big change in the rallies by opening the doors at 3 p.m. instead of the previous 5 p.m. Supporters can now all get in to full capacity before the doors are locked and just as important they are not wrecked by being out in the elements all day. They now have time to rest and recuperate inside, get snacks and refreshments and get recharged for the rally. The change in energy level is most apparent before the rallies begin as more of the crowd dances and waves signs along to music like Billie Jean by Michael Jackson, YMCA by the Village People and a cover version of Hey Jude by The Beatles. It definitely helped with this rally as President Trump took the stage an hour late and spoke for just over two hours. The crowd stayed the entire time with just a handful of early departures.

Part Two soon.

