President Trump held a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan on December 18 as the Democrat led House of Representatives was voting to impeach him on an almost strict party line vote. Your intrepid TGP reporter was there to photograph the historic rally, however illness prevented posting the photos until now.
It was cold in Battle Creek that day, around 13 degrees to start with a fresh snowfall from the night before. The hardy crowd gathered early in a line that began in the parking garage next to the Kellogg Arena, site of the rally. They were out of the elements for the most part but still chilled.
Mother and daughter Trump supporters on their way to President’s rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Supporters lined up for President Trump rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Banners fly over stall on vendor row for President Trump rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Man in Santa suit gets in line for President Trump rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Campaign volunteer holds sign directing supporters to end of the line for President Trump rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Campaign volunteers and State Police officers outside President Trump rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019
Broadcast news vehicles parked behind Kellogg Arena for President Trump campaign rally, December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
The Trump campaign and the Secret Service have made a big change in the rallies by opening the doors at 3 p.m. instead of the previous 5 p.m. Supporters can now all get in to full capacity before the doors are locked and just as important they are not wrecked by being out in the elements all day. They now have time to rest and recuperate inside, get snacks and refreshments and get recharged for the rally. The change in energy level is most apparent before the rallies begin as more of the crowd dances and waves signs along to music like Billie Jean by Michael Jackson, YMCA by the Village People and a cover version of Hey Jude by The Beatles. It definitely helped with this rally as President Trump took the stage an hour late and spoke for just over two hours. The crowd stayed the entire time with just a handful of early departures.
Trump supporters happy to be out of the cold and on their way into Kellogg Arena for President Trump rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Supporters enter Kellogg Arena out of the cold for President Trump campaign rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Trump campaign merchandise stand in Kellogg Area for President Trump rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
U.S. Amb. to the Netherlands Pete Hoekstra, a former long term GOP Congressman from Michigan, attends President Trump rally in Battle Creek in his “personal capacity”, December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Woman with Christmas bow on her MAGA hat stands in concession line at President Trump rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Stage view before President Trump rally at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
The Fire Marshal was in the house for President Trump rally at the 5,400 capacity Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Woman and man in ADA section for President Trump rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Trump supporter wearing Rush Limbaugh ‘Stand up for Betsy Ross’ jacket at President Trump rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Campaign manager Brad Parscale poses with supporter after autographing hat at President Trump rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Campaign National Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany addresses crowd at President Trump rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Keep America Great hat tops Christmas tree at President Trump rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Republican U.S. Senate candidate for Michigan John James speaks to crowd at President Trump rally in Battle Creek, December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Republican U.S. Senate candidate for Michigan John James is cheered by crowd at President Trump rally in Battle Creek, December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Trump supporter shares a laugh at President Trump rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Supporters share a laugh while waiting for President Trump to speak at rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Trump supporters dance while waiting for President Trump to speak at rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
Supporter wears a Santa hat at President Trump rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor
