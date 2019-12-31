President Trump held a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan on December 18 as the Democrat led House of Representatives was voting to impeach him on an almost strict party line vote. Your intrepid TGP reporter was there to photograph the historic rally, however illness prevented posting the photos until now. Part One at this link.

President Trump took the stage a little after 8 p.m., an hour behind schedule as he waited for the House of Representatives vote on impeachment. Trump took the stage before the vote as the hour was getting late. However he and the crowd were fired up and Trump spoke for two hours and one minute, his second longest speech. Trump’s rallies have been compared to rock shows, well this one was like a four hour Bruce Springsteen show where you’re happy that he played almost every song you wanted to hear but then reality hits you hard as you wearily walk in ten degree cold a mile to where you parked your car and then have to fight traffic to get back to your bed. And like a marathon Springsteen show, the Trump crowd stayed all the way to the end.

Video taken as President Trump finished his two hour and one minute speech shows the crowd stayed to the end with just a handful of empty seats. This was a die hard crowd and Trump did not leave them wanting. He even lingered saying goodbye to the crowd as he walked off the stage to the Christmas fireplace entrance.

After near record long 2h 1m speech, supporters have stayed until end of President Trump rally at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek, MI a little after 10 pm with just a handful of empty seats, Dec. 18. pic.twitter.com/N1T1olPiju — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) December 19, 2019

President Trump makes slow exit from Kellogg Arena, pausing to wave at supporters at Battle Creek, MI rally, Dec. 18. pic.twitter.com/RFXi4GIGHT — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) December 19, 2019

See you in Toledo, Ohio next week!

