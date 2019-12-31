https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/part-two-president-trump-battle-creek-mi-merry-christmas-rally-tgp-pro-shot-photos/

President Trump held a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan on December 18 as the Democrat led House of Representatives was voting to impeach him on an almost strict party line vote. Your intrepid TGP reporter was there to photograph the historic rally, however illness prevented posting the photos until now. Part One at this link.

President Trump took the stage a little after 8 p.m., an hour behind schedule as he waited for the House of Representatives vote on impeachment. Trump took the stage before the vote as the hour was getting late. However he and the crowd were fired up and Trump spoke for two hours and one minute, his second longest speech. Trump’s rallies have been compared to rock shows, well this one was like a four hour Bruce Springsteen show where you’re happy that he played almost every song you wanted to hear but then reality hits you hard as you wearily walk in ten degree cold a mile to where you parked your car and then have to fight traffic to get back to your bed. And like a marathon Springsteen show, the Trump crowd stayed all the way to the end.

Stage entrance designed like a Christmas fireplace for President Trump Merry Christmas rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

Campaign manager Brad Parscale takes the stage at President Trump rally in Battle Creek, MI by Kristinn Taylor

Campaign manager Brad Parscale has the crowd fired up at President Trump rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

Presidential seal affixed to podium at President Trump rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

Vice President Mike Pence addresses crowd at President Trump rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

Vice President Mike Pence addresses crowd at President Trump rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

Vice President Mike Pence addresses crowd at President Trump rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

Vice President Mike Pence addresses crowd at President Trump rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

Supporters listen as Vice President Mike Pence addresses crowd at President Trump rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

Supporters cheer as Vice President Mike Pence addresses crowd at President Trump rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

A fired up President Trump addresses rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 as House votes to impeach him, by Kristinn Taylor

President Trump pauses as crowd reacts to speech at rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

President Trump addresses supporters at rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

President Trump addresses supporters at rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

President Trump addresses supporters at rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

President Trump addresses supporters at rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

President Trump addresses supporters at rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

President Trump addresses supporters at rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

View from press pen as President Trump addresses supporters at rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

Long view from press pen as President Trump addresses supporters at rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

Boy sits on father’s shoulders as President Trump addresses supporters at rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

Boy waves his MAGA hat as President Trump addresses supporters at rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

President Trump addresses supporters at rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

President Trump addresses supporters at rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

President Trump addresses supporters at rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

Supporters burst into laughter as President Trump speaks at rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

President Trump addresses supporters at rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

President Trump addresses supporters at rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

President Trump addresses supporters at rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

View from press pen of cheering crowd as President Trump addresses supporters at rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

Crowd smiles as President Trump addresses supporters at rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

President Trump invited GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and other Michigan Republicans on stage at Battle Creek rally, December 18, 2019

President Trump addresses supporters at rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

President Trump addresses supporters at rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

President Trump addresses supporters at rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

President Trump addresses supporters at rally in Battle Creek, MI December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

Video taken as President Trump finished his two hour and one minute speech shows the crowd stayed to the end with just a handful of empty seats. This was a die hard crowd and Trump did not leave them wanting. He even lingered saying goodbye to the crowd as he walked off the stage to the Christmas fireplace entrance.

