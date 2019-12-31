A new poll finds former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenGiuliani associate to turn over iPhone data, documents to House committee Buttigieg says he wouldn’t have wanted son to serve on Ukrainian board Progressive journalist: ‘Sanders’s presidency is a threat of an entirely new party’ MORE with a small lead over President Trump Donald John TrumpSchumer renews call for witnesses to testify in impeachment trial in wake of ‘game changer’ report Tulsi Gabbard: Impeachment has ‘greatly increased the likelihood’ of Trump reelection and GOP retaking House Susan Collins says she’s ‘open’ to calling witnesses in Senate impeachment trial MORE in Florida, a battleground state Trump narrowly won in 2016.

A Mason-Dixon survey released Tuesday finds Biden with a 2 percentage point advantage over Trump’s 45 percent. The poll has a 4 point margin of error.

Trump leads the other three top contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination, with a 4 point advantage over South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg says he wouldn’t have wanted son to serve on Ukrainian board Progressive journalist: ‘Sanders’s presidency is a threat of an entirely new party’ Poll: GOP voters drawn to Biden more than other 2020 Democrats MORE, a 5 point lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersButtigieg says he wouldn’t have wanted son to serve on Ukrainian board Progressive journalist: ‘Sanders’s presidency is a threat of an entirely new party’ Poll: GOP voters drawn to Biden more than other 2020 Democrats MORE (I-Vt.) and a 9 point lead over Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg says he wouldn’t have wanted son to serve on Ukrainian board Progressive journalist: ‘Sanders’s presidency is a threat of an entirely new party’ Ensuring schools are ‘inclusive’ can backfire in the classroom MORE (D-Mass.).

Trump defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonSharon Stone blocked on Bumble after users think her account is fake Bloomberg underscores that only pragmatism can defeat Trump Michelle Obama is ‘most admired woman’ in new poll MORE by 1.2 points in Florida in 2016.

The Mason-Dixon poll found that Biden was the only candidate with a positive favorability rating: 45 percent favorable to 41 unfavorable. Trump was underwater, at 46 percent favorable and 47 percent unfavorable.

In a hypothetical head-to-head matchup, Trump leads Biden by 10 points among men but trails the former vice president by the same amount among women.

Biden garnered 92 percent support among black voters and 61 percent among Hispanics. Trump leads with white voters by a 58-33 margin over Biden.

The Mason-Dixon survey of 625 registered voters in Florida was conducted Dec. 11-16.