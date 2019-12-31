https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/president-trump-warns-iran-and-iraq-on-baghdad-embassy-attack-by-iran-backed-militia-fighters/

President Trump issued a strongly worded statement on the attack by Iran-backed militias on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, warning both Iran and Iraq.

“Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the Iraqi president and prime minister Tuesday morning to reinforce Trump’s message:

Shortly after Trump’s warning and Pompeo’s phone calls but hours after allowing the Iran-backed militias to enter the Green Zone to attack the embassy, the Iraq government issued a statement telling them to back off, “PM @AdilAbdAlMahdi: While we condemn the US air strikes on Iraqi military units, and acknowledge that symbolic funeral marches for the martyrs is a solemn act of remembrance, those taking part must stay away from diplomatic buildings and compounds.”

Observers noted the presence of leaders of Iran-backed militia groups and politicians at the embassy attack. Also pro-Iran graffiti spray-painted on the embassy walls.

“Signs of #Iran-backed militias – not “protesters” as described by MSM – storming the US Embassy. Graffiti reads:”Qassim Sulaimani is my leader” (Suliamani is the IRGC Quds Force chief) “Death to Jews” “No, No to America” Image on cloth is @Khamenei_ir”

“Soleimani Qaidi – a phrase that Iranian militias wrote on the wall of the American embassy.”

Rudaw English reported earlier the militias were threatening to harm Americans at the embassy (the ambassador and personel were evacuated, with Marines left to protect the embassy.)

“Militiaman in military fatigue tells #Rudaw: “We will not spare a single employee” inside the U.S. embassy if they breach the building, warning the U.S. administration and President Donald Trump over recent airstrikes.”

And another threat for a hostage takeover.

Iran government Press TV just happened to get exclusive video of the attack.

Iraqis opposed to their Iran-influenced government wanted it made clear they want no part of the attack on the U.S. embassy and said they are being killed by the same militias.

The embassy was reportedly reinforced with Marines flown in by helicopter.

