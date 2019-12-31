President Trump issued a strongly worded statement on the attack by Iran-backed militias on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, warning both Iran and Iraq.

“Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!”

Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the Iraqi president and prime minister Tuesday morning to reinforce Trump’s message:

Shortly after Trump’s warning and Pompeo’s phone calls but hours after allowing the Iran-backed militias to enter the Green Zone to attack the embassy, the Iraq government issued a statement telling them to back off, “PM @AdilAbdAlMahdi: While we condemn the US air strikes on Iraqi military units, and acknowledge that symbolic funeral marches for the martyrs is a solemn act of remembrance, those taking part must stay away from diplomatic buildings and compounds.”

Observers noted the presence of leaders of Iran-backed militia groups and politicians at the embassy attack. Also pro-Iran graffiti spray-painted on the embassy walls.

Heads of #Iran-backed militias among the crowd outside the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad

-Asaeb Ahl al-Haq chief Qais al-Khazali

-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF) chief Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes

-Badr Corps chief Hadi al-Ameri And Iraqi National Security Advisor Falih Alfayyadh, very close to Tehran pic.twitter.com/Bqj5CNbtQj — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) December 31, 2019

The men in these photos control the largest bloc in Iraq’s government – they are tied to Tehran – they are the leaders of designated terrorist orgs – they are more powerful than the Iraqi gov – they are the Iraqi government. This is a takeover of Baghdad disguised as a protest. pic.twitter.com/48COqapfiQ — Michael P Pregent (@MPPregent) December 31, 2019

“Signs of #Iran-backed militias – not “protesters” as described by MSM – storming the US Embassy. Graffiti reads:”Qassim Sulaimani is my leader” (Suliamani is the IRGC Quds Force chief) “Death to Jews” “No, No to America” Image on cloth is @Khamenei_ir”

Dec 31 – Baghdad, #Iraq

Signs of #Iran-backed militias – not “protesters” as described by MSM – storming the US Embassy. Graffiti reads:

“Qassim Sulaimani is my leader”

(Suliamani is the IRGC Quds Force chief)

“Death to Jews”

“No, No to America” Image on cloth is @Khamenei_ir pic.twitter.com/pakLSqcgNM — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) December 31, 2019

“Soleimani Qaidi – a phrase that Iranian militias wrote on the wall of the American embassy.”

سليماني قائدي – عبارة كتبتها المليشيات الايرانية على حائط السفارة الأميركية. pic.twitter.com/7DCeZUQ87z — Maan Habib – معن حبيب (@MHabibAHI) December 31, 2019

Rudaw English reported earlier the militias were threatening to harm Americans at the embassy (the ambassador and personel were evacuated, with Marines left to protect the embassy.)

“Militiaman in military fatigue tells #Rudaw: “We will not spare a single employee” inside the U.S. embassy if they breach the building, warning the U.S. administration and President Donald Trump over recent airstrikes.”

Militiaman in military fatigue tells #Rudaw: “We will not spare a single employee” inside the U.S. embassy if they breach the building, warning the U.S. administration and President Donald Trump over recent airstrikes. pic.twitter.com/UIv5lnBbCF — Rudaw English (@RudawEnglish) December 31, 2019

And another threat for a hostage takeover.

Militia leader Abu Alaa Alwalae(seen with the Iraqi PM in meetings) threatens to lay siege to US military bases, embassies of Saudi Arabi, UAE and Bahrain and others and praises what happened to the US embassy in Tehran 1979 https://t.co/6NAq0UCNH5 — Steven nabil (@thestevennabil) December 31, 2019

Iran government Press TV just happened to get exclusive video of the attack.

PRESSTV EXCLUSIVE: Video shows the moment that Iraqi protesters storm U.S. embassy in #Baghdad pic.twitter.com/gLOxV3WBNK — Press TV (@PressTV) December 31, 2019

Iraqis opposed to their Iran-influenced government wanted it made clear they want no part of the attack on the U.S. embassy and said they are being killed by the same militias.

Breaking: Iraqi supporters in Tahrir square refuse to be associated with Militia members who are attacking the U.S embassy inside the green zone. #Baghdad #iraq pic.twitter.com/mbecfZvu63 — Steven nabil (@thestevennabil) December 31, 2019

We are the Iraqi people not a part of this sabotage actions that made by Iranian backed militias, we are against it and we are suffering because of their treason..

They are trying to destroy #Iraq .. pic.twitter.com/JRAIFq5MKe — Hasan (@hasan_j91) December 31, 2019

Quoting an excellent point by @bjoernstritzel “These thugs with backpacks, military fatigues & [#Iran-backed] Kataib Hezbollah flags can freely attack the US Embassy [in Baghdad] while unarmed Iraqi protesters are slaughtered by Hashd & their IRGC overlords.”#Hyocrisy pic.twitter.com/9ZxbJ1lpQH — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) December 31, 2019

The embassy was reportedly reinforced with Marines flown in by helicopter.

Two #USArmy Aviation UH-60M utility helicopters followed by two CH-47F Chinook heavy transport helicopters transferred more #US Marines to the embassy and then evacuated unknown people from the #US embassy building in #Baghdad two hours ago. Here they are 👇 pic.twitter.com/DxGaUXiIRO — Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) December 31, 2019

The post President Trump Warns Iran and Iraq on Baghdad Embassy Attack by Iran-Backed Militia Fighters appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.