A MOB of hundreds of pro-Iran thugs tried to storm the US Embassy in Baghdad today amid conflicting reports on whether the ambassador and his staff were trapped inside.

Gunfire was heard and US troops fired tear gas after the Shiite protesters – some in combat fatigues – smashed down the gates of the compound and set fire to a reception area and a guard tower.

Credit: Reuters

Hashd al-Shaabi fighters set fire to a US Embassy wall in Baghdad after air strikes targeted Iran-backed militia

Protesters were heard shouting ‘Down, Down, USA’, ‘Death to America’, and ‘Death to Israel’Credit: Reuters

Gunfire was heard as security forces to to keep the mob at bayCredit: Reuters

At least three US soldiers could bee seen on the roof of the main building inside the embassy as a huge plume of smoke rose over the fortified Green Zone.

Initial reports said embassy staff had been evacuated but another report disputed this and said they were still inside.

The mob began attacking the building after US air strikes killed 25 fighters from an Iran-backed militia in the country.

Protesters were seen raising yellow flags belonging to the Kataeb Hezbollah militia backed by Iran on the walls of the embassy.

They also smashed security cameras and hurled water bottles as they surged into the compound shouting “Down, Down, USA”, “Death to America”, and “Death to Israel”.

They went on to taunt embassy security guards, who retreated inside and remained behind the glass windows as marchers approached.

Some protesters sprayed graffiti on the wall and windows in red in support of the Kataeb Hezbollah militia, saying: “Closed in the name of the resistance.”

The attack raised painful memories of the murder of the US ambassador to Libya after the Benghazi embassy siege led by Islamist terrorists in 2012.

Shiites marched on the embassy in protest at US air strikes targeting an Iran-backed militiaCredit: EPA

The mob broke down the gate at the US embassy in Baghdad and stormed inside the compoundCredit: Reuters

Hundreds of Iraqi thugs attempt to storm US Embassy in Baghdad following deadly air strikesCredit: Getty – Contributor

The crowd pushed inside the embassy grounds where security forces used tear gasCredit: Reuters

The Iranian-backed Iraqi militia had vowed to retaliate for the US strikes in Iraq and Syria that killed 25 of its fighters and wounded dozens moreCredit: Reuters

The US military carried out strikes on Sunday against the Iranian-backed Kataeb Hezbollah militia, an act of retaliation over last week’s killing of an American contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base which was blamed on the group.

The US attack – the largest targeting an Iran-sanctioned militia in recent years – and the calls for revenge represent a new escalation in the proxy war playing out in the Middle East.

The Iranian-backed Iraqi militia had vowed on Monday to retaliate for the U.S. military strikes in Iraq and Syria that killed 25 of its fighters and wounded dozens.

Today’s protest began after mourners held funerals for those killed in in a Baghdad neighbourhood, after which they marched on to the heavily fortified Green Zone until they reached the sprawling US embassy there.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the strikes send the message that the US will not tolerate actions by Iran that threaten American lives.

Dozens of angry Iraqi Shiite militia supporters broke into the US Embassy compound in Baghdad on Tuesday after smashing a main door and setting fire to a reception areaCredit: Getty – Contributor

The air strikes outraged both the militias and the Iraqi government which called the attack a “flagrant violation” of its sovereignty.

It said it will reconsider its relationship with the US-led coalition – the first time it has said it will do so since an agreement was struck to keep some troops in the country.

Yesterday Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi told Cabinet members he had tried to stop the US operation.

The Pentagon said “precision defensive strikes” were conducted against five sites of Kataeb Hezbollah, or Hezbollah Brigades, in Iraq and Syria.

The group, which is a separate force from the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah, operates under the umbrella of the state-sanctioned Popular Mobilisation Forces.

Many of them are supported and funded by Iran.

Kataib Hezbollah’s commander, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, warned that the militia’s response “would be very tough on the American forces in Iraq”.

Iran described the attacks as a “clear example of terrorism”.

