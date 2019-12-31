(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Hundreds of angry protesters chanting “death to America” broke into the U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad in response to American airstrikes on an Iranian-backed militia in Iraq.

Video and photos from the scene showed walls surrounding the embassy compound on fire and the pro-Iranian protesters smashing the windows of the embassy.

U.S. diplomats and embassy staffers took shelter in a fortified safe room inside the embassy, according to the Washington Post. The staffers declined to give details about their situation except for saying they felt secure.

