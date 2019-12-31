The country needs to move past the “partisan witch hunt” impeachment of President Donald Trump, as Americans want to work on other matters such as infrastructure, Rep. Chuck Fleischmann said Tuesday.

“I’ve been very disappointed with the way that the speaker and the Democrats in the House handled the entire impeachment fiasco,” the Tennessee Republican told Fox Business’ “Mornings with Maria,” adding that nobody knows what Speaker Nancy Pelosi will do.,

“The American people know better,” said Fleischmann. “Whether she holds them or folds them, President Trump is going to be fine. He’s done nothing wrong. I think for the country, we need to move past this.”

Instead, Americans want lawmakers to focus on business, said Fleischmann.

“We need an infrastructure package and the good news is, Republicans and Democrats agree on infrastructure,” he said, but the main issue is in funding.

“Time and time again, in my tenure in Congress, we have seen too many gimmicks in terms of funding infrastructure,” he said. “We don’t do infrastructure the way that we do typical appropriations packages and that’s understandable because these projects are longer term. So if we’re going to get serious about infrastructure, we need to get serious about the pay-fors. They need to be laid out to the American people, we need to have a real debate and dialogue about it and move forward.”

He also commented about former Vice President Joe Biden’s comments that there is no basis to call him as a witness in a Senate impeachment trial.

“When you have a fundamentally flawed procedure, as the House impeachment vote was, as the House impeachment procedure was, the American people are smarter than that,” he said. “Joe Biden has been the most apologetic politician I’ve ever seen in history, going back and criticizing his own legacy,” said Fleischmann. “One of the things I like about President Trump, he’s unapologetic.”