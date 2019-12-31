A private investigation firm, hired by a woman in Arkansas seeking to resolve an ongoing child-custody dispute with the alleged father, Hunter Biden, has “lawfully” obtained documents that claim to confirm the former vice president’s son’s involvement in “a massive, $156 million ‘counterfeiting scheme,’” Fox News reported Monday.

Speaking to Fox News Monday, D&A Investigations, the Florida-based firm hired by the woman in Arkansas “claimed the FBI and Justice Department have been investigating PrivatBank, the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma, Biden and others since April 2019 — and that the investigation remained open,” Fox News noted.

“The FBI told Fox News on Tuesday that, as a matter of policy, it does not confirm or deny the existence of ongoing investigations,” it added.

Hunter’s work for Burisma between 2014 — when his father was leading U.S. policy towards Ukraine as U.S. vice president — and 2016 is at the center of the Democrat’s efforts to impeach President Donald Trump.

Democrats argue that Trump asked Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter to interfere in the upcoming presidential elections in November 2020.

The Democrats argue that Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate corruption allegations against Hunter’s employer Burisma.

In video footage, former Vice President Biden bragged that he pressured Ukraine to fire its top prosecutor who had investigated Burisma.

Fox News reported:

The bank records [allegedly obtained by the PI firm] “verify the counterfeiting scheme accumulating $156,073,944.24 with an average account value (monthly balance) in the amount of $6,785,823.66.” Burisma, the filing claimed, financed “Atlantic Council (Ukraine) and associated rogue operatives from the [U.S. State Department], FVEY, and CrowdStrike in Ukraine, suing PrivatBank.”

The alleged scheme is linked to CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity firm that President Donald Trump has said is in possession of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) server that was hacked during the 2016 campaign, a claim that Democrats and some allied fact-checkers have described as a conspiracy pushed by Russia. Trump’s enemies and critics, including many Democrats, have said Russia is the real DNC server hacker.

Fox News learned from the private investigators that the multi-million crime linked to Hunter Biden is part of a money-laundering scheme linked to Ukrainian company Burisma where the former VP’s son worked despite warnings from officials under former President Barack Obama that the company is corrupt.

According to its most recent filing with the court of Independence Country in Arkansas, on December 27, D&A claimed bank documents it obtained “bear exhibit identifier(s) known by [Hunter Biden] as the subject of criminal investigation(s) both adjudicated and ongoing, of which he is a party to.”

The PI firm also alleged that the bank records “provide the source and destination bank account numbers of Burisma Holdings Limited, PrivatBank, Bank of China, [Hunter Biden’s] business partners, Rosement Seneca Bohai,” and others.

Attorney’s hired by Hunter Biden are firing back against the explosive allegations against the son of former Vice President Biden, reported by the New York Post last week.