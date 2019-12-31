Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) told Maine Public Radio Tuesday that it was “inappropriate” for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky). and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) to “prejudge the evidence” in President Trump’s forthcoming Senate impeachment trial.

What she’s saying: “[E]ach of us will take an oath — an oath that I take very seriously to render impartial justice. … There are senators on both sides of the aisle, who, to me, are not giving the appearance of and the reality of judging that’s in an impartial way.”