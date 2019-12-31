Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., defended U.S. airstrikes targeting Iran-backed militia even as dozens of the Iraqi Shiite militiamen and their supporters broke into the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad.

Rubio tweeted: “Argument from #Iraq govt (& some in the U.S.) that we brought embassy attack on ourselves by striking #Iran’s proxies is garbage. They’ve been firing at us for weeks & killed an American. We should just let them continue without responding in only language these people understand?”

Defense Secretary Mark Esper had announced the U.S carried out military strikes targeting the militia blamed for a rocket attack that killed an American contractor in Iraq last week.

But angered by the attack, the militiamen broke into the U.S. Embassy compound on Tuesday, smashing a main door and setting fire to a reception area on Tuesday. Flames were reported rising from inside the compound.