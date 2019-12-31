“My guess is we’ll be done with this by the time the president comes,” Blunt said.

“I think we should have had enough time for both the House to fairly present its view of why the president should be impeached and for the president … to have a chance for his lawyers to explain why he shouldn’t be, and then we’ll have that vote and move on,” Blunt added on Tuesday.

The timeline outlined by Blunt would mean a Senate trial would last less than four weeks. The House doesn’t return to Washington until Jan. 7, making that the first day Pelosi could transmit the two articles of impeachment to the Senate and appoint the House managers.

Pelosi has not said when she will transmit the articles to the Senate, saying she wants details on what the proceeding will look like. And McConnell and Schumer left Washington for the holidays at an “impasse” in the negotiations over the rules of a Senate impeachment trial.

McConnell has not given a specific time frame for a Senate trial. Spokesmen for the GOP leader didn’t immediately respond to a question about Blunt’s comments on Tuesday.

But McConnell has indicated that he wants a shorter trial. He told Fox News Radio earlier this month that he does not believe Trump’s team or House impeachment managers need to call witnesses.

“I think we’ve heard enough. After we’ve heard the arguments, we ought to vote and move on,” McConnell said.