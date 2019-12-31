Fired FBI Director James Comey, whose agents under his leadership plotted to undermine Donald Trump, has renewed his verbal attacks on the president and his supporters.

President Trump, Comey wrote in a Washington Post commentary, is a “shrunken, withered figure,” and the 63 million people who voted for him in 2016 are “sad people in red hats.”

“It feels as thought a strange and slightly sad old guy is yelling at you to get off his lawn,” Comey wrote, “echoed by younger but no less sad people in red hats shouting, ‘Yeah, get off his lawn!’

“I don’t mean to suggest Trump is not dangerous,” he continued. “The horrific betrayal of allies in northern Syria demonstrates that an impetuous and amoral leader can do great harm, even in shrunken form. And if he succeeds in redefining our nation’s core values so that extorting foreign governments to aid in one’s election is consistent with the oath of office, he will have done lasting damage to this nation.”

TRENDING: Video catches home invader snatching 11-year-old girl before dad leaps into action

He wrote, “We need to fight through our fatigue and contempt for this shrunken, withered figure.”

Comey’s diatribe came after the president responded to a Twitter statement about “Comey’s cabal going down” by calling his former FBI director a “dirty cop at the highest level.”

Comey claimed in a Dec. 15 interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace that the FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation was run “seven layers” below him. But Attorney General William Barr told Fox News’ Martha MacCallum days later that it actually was run by a “very small group of very high level officials.”

After special counsel Robert Mueller found no evidence the Trump campaign colluded with Russia, Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz excoriated the FBI for relying on former British spy Christopher Steele’s bogus dossier to obtain warrants to spy on onetime Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

Comey initially claimed the Horowitz report exonerated him and his agency. But Horowitz later testified to Congress that no one was exonerated.

Comey then insisted in an interview that he simply was “overconfident in the procedures that FBI and Justice had built over 20 years.”