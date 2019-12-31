Democrats and a leading Never-Trumper attacked President Trump even as Iranian backed militias were storming the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, with several blaming Trump–not Iran–for the attack while others cheered for a Benghazi replay. It was so bad that a Hillary Clinton State Department/Obama NSC alum called on one Democrat group to delete a Benghazi tweet about the Baghdad attack and Trump nemesis Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) came off as an adult in the Democrat party.

Former Obama NSC spokesman Ben Rhodes blamed President Trump, not Iran, for Tuesday’s attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

Laura Rosenberger urged the Democrat front group VoteVets to delete their tweet that read, “Hey @POTUS remember you’re Benghazi rants during 2016? You’re about to have your own one unfortunately in Iraq. Rosenberger clapped back, “Please delete this tweet. It shows such disregard to our personnel under siege”

Hey @POTUS remember you’re Benghazi rants during 2016? You’re about to have your own one unfortunately in Iraq. https://t.co/mpMKZLzvjk — VoteVets (@votevets) December 31, 2019

Please delete this tweet. It shows such disregard to our personnel under siege — Laura Rosenberger (@rosenbergerlm) December 31, 2019

VoteVets also issued a statement attacking Trump on a personal level, but did not blame Iran.

“It is our men and women in uniform who will now pay the price for [Trump’s] brittle feelings, unless Congress steps in.” – @Will_P_Goodwin, Army veteran and Director of Government Relations for VoteVets, on the attack on the US Embassy in Iraq, by Iranian-backed protesters pic.twitter.com/sjjIf2NXz1 — VoteVets (@votevets) December 31, 2019

Here’s Adam Schiff, sounding responsible for a change, “The storming of our embassy in Baghdad by protestors and Iran-backed militias is deeply disturbing. The first priority is the safety of our personnel. Iraq has an obligation to protect them. Once secure, we need to be clear-eyed about reducing tensions and the path forward.”

The storming of our embassy in Baghdad by protestors and Iran-backed militias is deeply disturbing. The first priority is the safety of our personnel. Iraq has an obligation to protect them. Once secure, we need to be clear-eyed about reducing tensions and the path forward. https://t.co/xKfNwdl0CQ — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 31, 2019

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) pretended to take the high road but took a veiled swipe at President Trump, “Watching the situation in Baghdad closely. Our patriotic diplomats, servicemembers and the U.S. Embassy deserve protection from the Iraqi host government and smart, strong national security strategy from U.S. leaders. Escalation and violence must end.”

Watching the situation in Baghdad closely. Our patriotic diplomats, servicemembers and the U.S. Embassy deserve protection from the Iraqi host government and smart, strong national security strategy from U.S. leaders. Escalation and violence must end. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 31, 2019

Psycho Never-Trumper Rick Wilson spelled out his Benghazi fantasy for the day:

B

E

N

G

H

A

Z

Iranian-controlled militia are storming a US diplomatic compound. https://t.co/Nfs9ByU5xb — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) December 31, 2019

Democrat presidential candidate Julian Castro blamed Trump, not Iran, “The attack on the U.S embassy in Baghdad is a tragedy and a result of the Trump administration’s reckless escalation and incoherent foreign policy. I’m praying for the safety of our diplomats and service members in Iraq.”

The attack on the U.S embassy in Baghdad is a tragedy and a result of the Trump administration’s reckless escalation and incoherent foreign policy. I’m praying for the safety of our diplomats and service members in Iraq. https://t.co/v6GaOEt7hX — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) December 31, 2019

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) blamed Trump, not Iran, “The US conducted airstrikes in Iraq over the objections of the Iraqi government. Now Iraqi protesters broke into the US Embassy. Trump’s malpractice in the region is making us less safe. Time for Congress to stop this foolish rush to war.”

The US conducted airstrikes in Iraq over the objections of the Iraqi government. Now Iraqi protesters broke into the US Embassy. Trump’s malpractice in the region is making us less safe. Time for Congress to stop this foolish rush to war. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) December 31, 2019

Amb. Wendy Sherman, a Democrat activist who led the Obama administration’s team negotiating the Iran nuclear deal scuppered by Trump lectured Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to do what Hillary Clinton never dared do when an embassy was under siege, “If @SecPompeo was a real SecStste, he’d leave today for Iraq to meet with leaders and most importantly spend new year with embassy employees on duty protecting all of us.”

If @SecPompeo was a real SecStste, he’d leave today for Iraq to meet with leaders and most importantly spend new year with embassy employees on duty protecting all of us. — Wendy R. Sherman (@wendyrsherman) December 31, 2019

Former Obama NSC spokesman Ben Rhodes, blamed Trump, not Iran, “It’s hard to overstate what a total failure Trump’s Iran policy has been. Nuclear program resumed. Regional provocations escalated. US isolated…Trump sanctions on Iran have done nothing to change Iranian behavior except make it worse. This is what happens when your foreign policy is based on Obama envy, domestic politics, Saudi interests, and magical right wing thinking.”

It’s hard to overstate what a total failure Trump’s Iran policy has been. Nuclear program resumed. Regional provocations escalated. US isolated. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) December 31, 2019

Trump sanctions on Iran have done nothing to change Iranian behavior except make it worse. This is what happens when your foreign policy is based on Obama envy, domestic politics, Saudi interests, and magical right wing thinking. https://t.co/HDn0ywZnHu — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) December 31, 2019

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) blamed Trump, not Iran, “The attack on our embassy in Baghdad is horrifying but predictable. Trump has rendered America impotent in the Middle East. No one fears us, no one listens to us. America has been reduced to huddling in safe rooms, hoping the bad guys will go away. What a disgrace”

The attack on our embassy in Baghdad is horrifying but predictable. Trump has rendered America impotent in the Middle East. No one fears us, no one listens to us. America has been reduced to huddling in safe rooms, hoping the bad guys will go away. What a disgrace. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 31, 2019

Murphy then went on an anti-Trump rant, “The attack on our embassy reminds us of all Trump’s Middle East disasters: 1/ Emboldened Iran starts attacking U.S. targets; 2/ Turkey invades Syria; 3/ Saudi Arabia gets away with murder; 4/ Israeli/Palestinian peace slips out of reach. And that’s just the start…4/ Thousands of Yemeni children continue to die in a U.S. fueled civil war; 5/ Iran restarts their nuclear program; 6/ Saudi Arabia and Qatar break relations, pushing Qatar to Iran 7/ Turkey buys weapons from Russia, breaking NATO’s back…8/ Brutal crackdown on political dissent in Egypt ramps up 9/ U.S. abandons Kurds to die in Syria, leaves our bases for Russia 10/ U.S. hold on aid to Lebanon weakens their army, empowers Hezbollah 11/ ISIS begins to regroup in Iraq, breaks out of prisons in Syria…The list keeps going, but the point is this: The attacks on our embassy in Iraq (and Iraq’s unwillingness to defend us) is – on this last day of 2019 – a reminder of how catastrophic this year has been for U.S. interests in every corner of the Middle East.”

The list keeps going, but the point is this: The attacks on our embassy in Iraq (and Iraq’s unwillingness to defend us) is – on this last day of 2019 – a reminder of how catastrophic this year has been for U.S. interests in every corner of the Middle East. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 31, 2019

The post SICK! As Fighters Stormed Baghdad Embassy, Democrats Blamed Trump for Iran Militia Attack, Some Cheered for Benghazi Replay appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.