The State Department, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, has responded to the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

Pompeo tweeted Tuesday morning: “We responded defensively to the Iranian proxy attack that killed an American citizen and wounded American and Iraqi soldiers. Now, Iranian backed groups are threatening our Embassy in Baghdad.”

“I spoke with Prime Minister Mahdi and President Salih to reiterate their obligation to protect our U.S. personnel and property,” he added.

State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus followed up on the secretary’s remarks with a statement about the phone call between Pompeo and Mahdi and Salih, saying they “reinforced their responsibility to protect our diplomatic facilities.”

“We will respond if our people are harmed, and we continue to support an independent Iraq,” she added.

Ortagus’ tweet also included a press release from the State Department regarding Pompeo’s calls with Mahdi and Salih.

“Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke to Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi and President Barham Salih separately by phone today from his office in Washington, D.C. The Secretary made clear the United States will protect and defend its people, who are there to support a sovereign and independent Iraq,” Ortagus said in the statement. “Both Abdul-Mahdi and Salih assured the Secretary that they took seriously their responsibility for an would guarantee the safety and security of U.S. personnel and property.”

The violent protests at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad followed deadly U.S. airstrikes that had targeted an Iran-backed Iraqi Shiite militia, The Daily Wire reported. The airstrikes occurred on Sunday and killed about 25 members of the Iran-backed militia known as Kataeb Hezbollah.

Hundreds of supporters of the militia took out their frustration on the embassy, breaking down the door to the reception area and setting the room on fire. Embassy guards deployed tear gas and fired shots to stop the attack.

The mob was reportedly chanting “Down, Down USA!” and “Death to America” and “Death to Israel,” The Associated Press reported.

“The mob set fire to three trailers used by security guards along the wall,” the outlet reported. “Others then smashed the gates used by cars to enter and dozens pushed into the compound. The protesters stopped in a corridor after about 5 meters (16 feet), and were only about 200 meters away from the main building. Half a dozen U.S. soldiers were seen on the roof of the main building, their guns were pointed at the protesters. Smoke from the tear gas rose in the area.”

The AP also reported that Iraqi security forces apparently “made no effort to stop the protesters as they marched to the heavily-fortified Green Zone after a funeral held for those killed in the U.S. airstrikes, letting them pass through a security checkpoint leading to the area.”

A State Department spokesperson informed reporters Tuesday morning that U.S. personnel in Iraq are secure and that no breach has occurred. The State Department does not currently plan to evacuate the Embassy and insisted reports that U.S. Ambassador to Iraq Matt Tueller has been evacuated are false. Tueller, the spokesperson said, has been on previously scheduled personal travel and will return to the Embassy.