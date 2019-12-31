(CNBC) — Stocks rose slightly on Tuesday as Wall Street wrapped up a banner year that saw equities surge to record highs, overcoming concerns about the economy and a trade fight with China.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.3% to 3,230.78. The Nasdaq Composite also advanced 0.3% and ended the day at 8,972.60. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 76.30 points higher, or 0.3% at 28,538.44. Materials and energy were the best-performing sectors in the S&P 500, rising around 0.7% each. IBM, Cisco Systems and Apple led the Dow higher.

Tuesday’s performance capped off a strong year for stocks. The S&P 500 was up 28.9% for 2019, its biggest one-year gain since 2013, when it rallied 29.6%. The Nasdaq also had its best one-year performance in six years after rallying 35.2% in 2019. The Dow rose 22.3% in 2019, its best annual performance since 2017.

