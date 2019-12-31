Britt Farmer, senior minister at West Freeway Church in White Settlement, Texas – where a gunman killed two people inside the sanctuary on Sunday – said he had previously tried to help the shooter, according to CNN.

The gunman, identified as Keith Thomas Kinnunen, shot and killed two people – Anton Wallace and Richard White – before being shot and killed by the head of a security detail.

“I had seen him, Farmer said of Kinnunen. “I had visited with him. I had given him food. I had offered him food at other occasions that he had been to our building.”

In a statement Monday, Farmer thanked the community, law enforcement and politicians for their supported. He urged people to say prayers for the victims’ families, CNN said.

“We also ask that you pray for the perpetrator’s family and those who may have been affected by his loss,” he said. “Our hearts are not lost in that as well. We want this community to know that we’re strong, but we want to be strong for them and all those who come into our midst that we can wrap our arms of love around them.”