https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/the-anti-benghazi-president-trump-update-on-baghdad-attack-embassy-is-safe-threatens-iran-over-further-attacks/

President Trump gave an update on the Iran backed militia attack in the U.S. embassy in Baghdad Tuesday afternoon, declaring the embassy “SAFE” and proclaiming the situation The Anti-Benghazi”. Trump also threatened Iran it would pay dearly for any loss of life or damaged facilities in any future attacks. No U.S. personnel were reported wounded in the attack.

“The U.S. Embassy in Iraq is, & has been for hours, SAFE! Many of our great Warfighters, together with the most lethal military equipment in the world, was immediately rushed to the site. Thank you to the President & Prime Minister of Iraq for their rapid response upon request……..Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year!”

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1212123647810383872

(Update: The Anti-Benghazi tweet was taken down and reposted.)

Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo immediately put pressure on the government of Iraq to protect the embassy Tuesday morning after the Iraqis allowed Iran backed militias to breach the Green Zone and attack the embassy.

The Defense Department responded quickly withforce protection measures and Marine reinforcements being flown in from Kuwait, the “anti-Benghazi” referred to by Trump. Also embassy staff were kept safe and did not evacuate, contrary to earlier reports.

