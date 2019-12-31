President Trump gave an update on the Iran backed militia attack in the U.S. embassy in Baghdad Tuesday afternoon, declaring the embassy “SAFE” and proclaiming the situation The Anti-Benghazi”. Trump also threatened Iran it would pay dearly for any loss of life or damaged facilities in any future attacks. No U.S. personnel were reported wounded in the attack.

The U.S. Embassy in Iraq is, & has been for hours, SAFE! Many of our great Warfighters, together with the most lethal military equipment in the world, was immediately rushed to the site. Thank you to the President & Prime Minister of Iraq for their rapid response upon request…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

….Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

The Anti-Benghazi! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

(Update: The Anti-Benghazi tweet was taken down and reposted.)

Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo immediately put pressure on the government of Iraq to protect the embassy Tuesday morning after the Iraqis allowed Iran backed militias to breach the Green Zone and attack the embassy.

The Defense Department responded quickly withforce protection measures and Marine reinforcements being flown in from Kuwait, the “anti-Benghazi” referred to by Trump. Also embassy staff were kept safe and did not evacuate, contrary to earlier reports.

VIDEO: AH-64 Apaches protect @USEmbBaghdad. 🚁“We have taken appropriate force protection actions to ensure the safety of American citizens…and to ensure our right of self-defense. We are sending additional forces to support our personnel at the Embassy.”~@EsperDoD 🇺🇸🇮🇶 pic.twitter.com/amABHBAOcL — OIR Spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins III (@OIRSpox) December 31, 2019

As Americans are getting ready to ring in the new year, U.S. Marines based out of Kuwait are heading to Iraq to reinforce the American Embassy. pic.twitter.com/eYQXS27z5N — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) December 31, 2019

Pentagon releases video of Marines preparing to deploy from Kuwait to the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. The Embassy was stormed this morning by protesters fomented by pro-Iranian militias in response to deadly U.S. airstrikes. https://t.co/JoWI8LjX5t pic.twitter.com/n1cuUutAPR — ABC News (@ABC) December 31, 2019

State department says no plans to evacuate #Baghdad embassy. Says staff are secure and ambassador on his way back from leave. Says those who stormed the embassy should not be confused with #Iraqi protestors. — jane arraf (@janearraf) December 31, 2019

