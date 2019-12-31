SEOUL—North Korea has played by President Trump’s rules by freezing long-range missile and nuclear tests, but its weapons programs still ended the year with a significant list of accomplishments.

Pyongyang kept producing raw materials needed for nuclear missiles and certain facilities remained operational, according to researchers and satellite imagery. It unveiled five new types of launch systems, honed short-range weapons designed to evade U.S. missile defenses and upgraded its submarine-fired technology.

Arms Buildup Pyongyang has accelerated missile tests since negotiations with the U.S. stalled in February. North Korea’s missile launches Kim Jong Un regime 25 November 28 October 2 20 September 10 15 10 May 9 5 0 1984 ’90 ’95 2000 ’05 ’10 ’15 ’19

In leader

Kim Jong Un’s

annual Jan. 1 address and a year-end Politburo session, North Korea is expected to outline a new approach to U.S. relations. Though it spent the past year inside Washington’s boundary lines, Pyongyang has warned of a less conciliatory tack.

If the Kim regime chooses to dial up escalations once again, it will be coming from a point of significant advancement in its weapons program, according to military experts and other close observers of North Korea.

“The North Korean threat has seriously increased over the last year,” said

Bruce Bennett,

a senior researcher and Korea specialist at Rand Corp. in Santa Monica, Calif. “This has not been a period of a passive, harmless North Korea.”

North Korea’s testing of nuclear bombs and intercontinental ballistic missiles hit a crescendo in 2016 and 2017, drawing a threat from President Trump that the country “will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

From the Archives

Talks between the U.S. and North Korea raised hopes that Kim Jong Un will stop developing or even surrender his nuclear weapons. But security experts point to satellite images that they say show North Korea ramping up production of its arsenal over the past year. Photo composite: Sharon Shi



The North’s most recent test-fire of an ICBM, in November 2017, exhibited an ability to hit the U.S. mainland. A tightening of economic sanctions led by the U.S. soon followed.

Once Pyongyang’s provocations subsided, Messrs. Trump and Kim met three times. In April 2018, the North Korean leader, as a peace overture, vowed to halt long-range weapons tests, and the regime has since gone more than two years without one.

In recent weeks, U.S. officials have described growing concerns that the North Korean leader will lift his self-imposed moratorium on ICBM tests. At a meeting last week with the North’s top military officials, Mr. Kim discussed measures to bolster the country’s armed forces, according to Pyongyang’s state media.

After a no-deal outcome at February’s nuclear summit in Vietnam, Pyongyang blamed Washington for the breakdown. North Korea believes its ICBM and nuclear tests drove Mr. Trump to the negotiating table, security experts say, making the continuation of weapons development this year less surprising as talks have stalled.

“North Korea’s behavior since Hanoi has gotten increasingly militaristic, increasingly aggressive,” said

Jenny Town,

a fellow at the Stimson Center, a Washington-based think tank. “They didn’t just stop developing weapons and hope that negotiations would go well.”

Since April, North Korea has conducted more than a dozen weapons launches, plus two tests this month that military experts believe were practice runs for rocket engines needed for ICBMs.

North Korea has sufficient nuclear material to make as many as around 40 nuclear weapons today, up from the low 30s, according to estimates by

Siegfried Hecker,

a Stanford University nuclear scientist who visited North Korea’s main nuclear complex at Yongbyon in 2010. Pyongyang has likely produced enough highly enriched uranium for the equivalent of six bombs this year, he said.

“In 2018, as diplomacy was unfolding, the North did add some bomb fuel but they did not conduct any weapons tests,” Mr. Hecker said. “So 2019 to me was significantly of greater concern than was 2018.”

This year’s tests dramatically raised the threat level for South Korea, Japan and U.S. military bases in the region, military experts said.

One Kim regime breakthrough is a short-range missile that can carry a nuclear warhead and can strike anywhere in South Korea and Japan. The new weapon, resembling a Russian Iskander missile, flies at low altitudes and can be controlled to evade missile-defense systems, experts said, an upgrade from the North’s arsenal of Scud missiles that travel on a predetermined trajectory.

Another upgrade was a ballistic missile tested in October that can be launched from a submarine. Pyongyang had failed to launch that weapon type in previous years.

Such medium-range missiles can travel up to 1,800 miles, potentially threatening the U.S. mainland if a North Korean submarine can venture far enough into the Pacific Ocean. But South Korean officials believe the launch occurred from an affixed launchpad underwater, rather than from a submarine.

This month, the North said it conducted two tests at its Sohae satellite-launch facility believed to be rocket engines used for ICBMs. The more recent test lasted seven minutes, North Korean state media reported, twice the engine burn of the Kim regime’s last ICBM launch in 2017.

The upgraded engine indicates more effective output which allows the missiles to fly farther, said

Lee Ho-ryung,

a research fellow at the Korea Institute for Defense Analyses, a state-run think tank in Seoul.

While the U.S. in recent weeks has warned the Kim regime not to make provocations, Mr. Trump and other senior U.S. officials point to the absence of North Korean long-range weapons tests as signs their focus on diplomacy is working. The president has said Pyongyang’s shorter-range launches don’t bother him, as other countries conduct similar tests.

But some close observers of the Kim regime believe the administration could have blunted Pyongyang’s weapons progress this year by speaking out earlier. Many of North Korea’s tests have featured ballistic missiles—a violation of United Nations sanctions—but the U.S. often sought to play down the launches to keep diplomacy alive.

“Instead of sending a warning, Trump says it’s not a threat. This is very different from previous U.S. administrations,” said Park Won-gon, an international-studies professor at South Korea’s Handong Global University.

