(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — While Rex Tillerson was secretary of state, his office conducted a weekslong investigation to find out who liked a tweet from Chelsea Clinton that criticized President Trump.

Nearly 10 people were interviewed about whether they liked the tweet while using the Twitter account for the U.S. embassy in Brussels, according to the Daily Beast. Staffers at the embassy received an angry call on July 10, 2017, about the action.

Earlier that week, Trump was criticized for letting his daughter Ivanka fill his seat at the G-20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany. Trump claimed his decision was “very standard,” then invoked the Clintons.

