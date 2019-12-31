The Trump administration plans to ban most flavored e-cigarette pods, though the restriction will not apply to menthol and tobacco-flavored pods or “open tank” systems sold in vape shops, reports The Wall Street Journal.

The move comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to deal with a deadly vaping lung illness that has taken the lives of 55 people across 27 states. The total number of people hospitalized with the illness stands at 2,561 so far this year.

President Donald Trump vowed a crackdown on vaping three months ago, but the decision to slightly roll back vape bans will likely appease his conservative base, per Politico.

“Children have died, people have died,” Trump said at the time, citing wife Melania’s concerns as the parent of a teenager. “And we’re going to have some very strong rules and regulations.”

Matthew Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco Free-Kids, slammed the decision.

“It is a capitulation to both Juul and vape shops and gives a green light to the e-cigarette industry to continue to target and addict kids with flavored products,” he told Politico.

The new policy is set to be announced Friday.