President TrumpDonald John TrumpSchumer renews call for witnesses to testify in impeachment trial in wake of ‘game changer’ report Tulsi Gabbard: Impeachment has ‘greatly increased the likelihood’ of Trump reelection and GOP retaking House Susan Collins says she’s ‘open’ to calling witnesses in Senate impeachment trial MORE on Tuesday ripped Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiSusan Collins says she’s ‘open’ to calling witnesses in Senate impeachment trial Giuliani associate to turn over iPhone data, documents to House committee Democrats to put renewed focus on health care in new year MORE (D-Calif.) as the “most overrated person I know” as he fumed over the uncertainty surrounding his impeachment trial in the Senate.

Trump has spent a chunk of his December vacation at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida complaining about Pelosi’s decision to withhold the two articles of impeachment from the Senate until after lawmakers return from recess.

“They produced no case so now she doesn’t want to go to the Senate. She’s all lies. Most overrated person I know!” Trump tweeted Tuesday.

Remember when Pelosi was screaming that President Trump is a danger to our nation and we must move quickly. They didn’t get one Republican House vote, and lost 3 Dems. They produced no case so now she doesn’t want to go to the Senate. She’s all lies. Most overrated person I know! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

The House voted earlier this month to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress following an investigation into his conduct toward Ukraine. Democrats alleged the president made security assistance and a White House meeting for Ukraine contingent on the country announcing investigations into Trump’s rivals.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Pelosi has yet to send the articles to the Senate as Democrats seek to pressure Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSchumer renews call for witnesses to testify in impeachment trial in wake of ‘game changer’ report Susan Collins says she’s ‘open’ to calling witnesses in Senate impeachment trial Pelosi’s half right constitutional claim leaves the House all wrong MORE (R-Ky.) to agree to certain parameters for Trump’s trial.

McConnell and other senators have indicated they would rather not call witnesses in hopes of a quick trial that ends in Trump’s acquittal. But leading Democrats have pushed for administration officials to testify as part of any Senate proceeding.

The Speaker’s decision to hold onto the articles has proven to be a sticking point for Trump, who has tweeted more than a dozen times about Pelosi since arriving at his West Palm Beach property.

Trump tweeted Tuesday morning that Democrats “will do anything to avoid a trial in the Senate” in an effort to protect former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenGiuliani associate to turn over iPhone data, documents to House committee Buttigieg says he wouldn’t have wanted son to serve on Ukrainian board Progressive journalist: ‘Sanders’s presidency is a threat of an entirely new party’ MORE. The president has called for Biden, his son Hunter Biden and the anonymous whistleblower who triggered the impeachment inquiry to testify.