President Trump on Tuesday ripped Democrats for delaying a Senate trial on his possible removal from office, saying they are just trying to “protect Sleepy Joe Biden.”

On December 18, the House voted along party lines to impeach the president — but Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not hand over the the two articles of impeachment to the Senate. She said she wasn’t convinced that the Senate, controlled by Republicans, would conduct a fair trial.

But Trump says there’s a different motivation. “The Democrats will do anything to avoid a trial in the Senate in order to protect Sleepy Joe Biden, and expose the millions and millions of dollars that ‘Where’s’ Hunter, & possibly Joe, were paid by companies and countries for doing NOTHING. Joe wants no part of this mess!” he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Trump was targeting the former vice president and his son Hunter, who made hundreds of thousands of dollars serving on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings.

In October, Hunter Biden said he did nothing wrong when he served on the Burisma board, but acknowledged that he likely got high-paying positions on such boards because he is “the son of the [former] vice president of the United States.”

In his first public statements since the scandal exploded in Washington, Hunter Biden told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that it was “poor judgment” on his part to hold the job, which reportedly paid him $50,000 per month. Biden made hundreds of thousands of dollars through his employment with Burisma, the largest private gas company in Ukraine — despite having no real qualifications for the job.

“If your last name wasn’t Biden, do you think you would have been asked to be on the board or Burisma?” ABC News’ Amy Robach asked.

“I don’t know, I don’t know, probably not,” Biden said. “It is impossible for me to be on any of the boards that I just mentioned without saying that I’m the son of the vice president of the United States.”

He went further, saying, “I don’t think that there’s a lot of things that would have happened in my life if my last name wasn’t Biden.”

The Republican National Committee also hammered Hunter Biden’s connection to Burisma in a video back in September. The ad opens with ABC’s Tom Llamas asking, “Was Hunter Biden profiting off his dad’s work as vice president, and did Joe Biden allow it?”

The video cuts to The New Yorker’s Adam Entous saying, “I think there’s two separate issues here. The issue of whether it was wise of Hunter Biden to take this position at Burisma when his father was guiding policy in Ukraine — and, you know, the wisdom of Biden and Biden staffers, once they knew that, not to ask Hunter to step down. I think that’s a legitimate subject of scrutiny,” as The Daily Wire and others have pointed out.

After several more quick clips, Rep. Vicente González, a Democrat, says on CNN: “Look, clearly something needs to be cleared up. So yes, of course I would want an explanation on that.”

HBO’s Bill Maher, a hardline liberal, then says about Biden’s son: “This kid was paid $600,000 because his name is Biden by a gas company in Ukraine, this super-corrupt country that just had a revolution to get rid of corruption. It just looks bad.”