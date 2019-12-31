In a statement that stands in stark contrast to past comments by Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden, President Trump stated Tuesday that if it were not for Texas’ law allowing churchgoers to carry arms, a shooting at a Texas church Sunday would have been far worse.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, Trump thanked the armed churchgoers who responded with remarkable speed when a gunman opened fire at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas. Within seconds, one of the congregants who was carrying a weapon, 71-year-old Jack Wilson, killed the shooter with a single shot. The armed churchgoers’ actions, Trump suggested, saved many lives.

“Armed congregants quickly stopped a crazed church shooter in Texas,” wrote Trump. “If it were not for the fact that there were people inside of the church that were both armed, and highly proficient in using their weapon, the end result would have been catastrophic. A big THANK YOU to them!”

The tweet follows another statement addressing the attack posted Monday by the president in which he specifically cited Texas laws allowing congregants to carry at church services.

“Our prayers are with the families of the victims and the congregation of yesterday’s church attack,” Trump tweeted Monday. “It was over in 6 seconds thanks to the brave parishioners who acted to protect 242 fellow worshippers. Lives were saved by these heroes, and Texas laws allowing them to carry arms!”

Trump’s praise of Texas gun laws is a strong rebuke of Biden’s criticism of the very law that ended up likely saving many people’s lives at the West Freeway Church of Christ on Sunday.

“Dealing with firearms, it is irrational, with all due respect to the governor of Texas, irrational what they are doing,” Biden told reporters in early September. “On the very day you see a mass shooting … and we’re talking about loosening access to have guns, to be able to take them into places of worship, it’s just absolutely irrational. It’s totally irrational.”

Wilson, a former reserve deputy and firearms instructor, posted a statement on Facebook on Sunday after the harrowing incident.

“I just want to thank all who have sent their prayers and comments on the events of today,” Wilson wrote. “The events at West Freeway Church of Christ put me in a position that I would hope no one would have to be in, but evil exists and I had to take out an active shooter in church. I’m thankful to GOD that I have been blessed with the ability and desire to serve him in the role of head of security at the church. I am very sad in the loss of two dear friends and brothers in CHRIST, but evil does exist in this world and I and other members are not going to allow evil to succeed. Please pray for all the members and their families in this time. Thank you for your prayers and understanding.”

