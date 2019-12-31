President Trump is not a big fan of Nancy Pelosi — and that’s putting it mildly.

The president and the House Speaker have clashed repeatedly, and Trump does enjoy needling the liberal San Francisco Democrat.

He did so again on Tuesday.

“Remember when Pelosi was screaming that President Trump is a danger to our nation and we must move quickly. They didn’t get one Republican House vote, and lost 3 Dems,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “They produced no case so now she doesn’t want to go to the Senate. She’s all lies. Most overrated person I know!,” he said.

The House of Representatives on Dec. 18 voted to impeach Trump on two articles of impeachment, abuse of power article and obstruction of Congress. No Republicans voted for the impeachment of the President. Pelosi, though, refused to hand over the articles to the Senate, which will conduct a trial. She says she doesn’t believe the GOP-controlled chamber will be fair.

Trump says there’s a different motivation. “The Democrats will do anything to avoid a trial in the Senate in order to protect Sleepy Joe Biden, and expose the millions and millions of dollars that ‘Where’s’ Hunter, & possibly Joe, were paid by companies and countries for doing NOTHING. Joe wants no part of this mess!” he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

