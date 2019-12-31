President Donald Trump called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the “most overrated person I know” in a Tuesday tweet, criticizing her delay in transmitting the articles of impeachment against him to the Senate.

“Remember when Pelosi was screaming that President Trump is a danger to our nation and we must move quickly,” Trump wrote. “They didn’t get one Republican House vote, and lost 3 Dems.”

“They produced no case so now she doesn’t want to go to the Senate. She’s all lies. Most overrated person I know!”

Remember when Pelosi was screaming that President Trump is a danger to our nation and we must move quickly. They didn’t get one Republican House vote, and lost 3 Dems. They produced no case so now she doesn’t want to go to the Senate. She’s all lies. Most overrated person I know! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

TRENDING: Graham declares ‘No Benghazis’ on Trump’s watch as Marines deploy to embassy in Iraq

Pelosi has said the reason she has not transmitted the articles of impeachment against Trump to the Senate for a trial is that she does not know what form the proceedings will take and wants to ensure they are fair.

“The House cannot choose our impeachment managers until we know what sort of trial the Senate will conduct,” the speaker tweeted last week.

“President Trump blocked his own witnesses and documents from the House, and from the American people, on phony complaints about the House process,” Pelosi continued. “What is his excuse now?”

The House cannot choose our impeachment managers until we know what sort of trial the Senate will conduct. President Trump blocked his own witnesses and documents from the House, and from the American people, on phony complaints about the House process. What is his excuse now? — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 23, 2019

Pelosi’s delay in transmitting the articles has been seen as a means to give Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer leverage to push for additional witnesses to be called during an impeachment trial.

Schumer has specifically mentioned White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former National Security Advisor John Bolton among the witnesses he would like to call.

Earlier this month, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell addressed the non-transmission of the articles of impeachment.

“Looks like the prosecutors are getting cold feet in front of the entire country and second-guessing whether they even want to go to trial,” he said.

“They said impeachment was so urgent that it could not even wait for due process but now they’re content to sit on their hands,” McConnell added. “This is really comical.”

“If House Democrats’ case is this deficient, this thin, the answer is not for the judge and jury to cure it over here in the Senate, the answer is the House should not impeach on this basis in the first place.”

Pelosi, 79, became the first female speaker of the House in January 2007; four years later, however, she was forced to turn over the gavel after the Republican tea party-fueled wave election of 2010.

During the two years the Democrats controlled both the House and the Senate during former President Barack Obama’s first term, the speaker’s signature piece of legislation was the Affordable Care Act.

She famously said regarding it: “We have to pass the [health care] bill so that you can find out what’s in it away from the fog of the controversy.”

Pelosi returned to the speaker’s chair after the Democrats took back control of the House during the 2018 midterm elections.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.