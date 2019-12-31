President Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as “overrated” over her decision to wait until after Congress returns from recess to proceed with his impeachment.

“Remember when Pelosi was screaming that President Trump is a danger to our nation and we must move quickly,” Trump tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “They didn’t get one Republican House vote, and lost 3 Dems. They produced no case so now she doesn’t want to go to the Senate. She’s all lies. Most overrated person I know!”

Although the House voted earlier this month to formally impeach Trump for obstruction of Congress and abuse of power over his push for Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, the Speaker has yet to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate so they can begin proceeding with a trial.

Trump is spending the holiday break at his West Palm Beach resort, Mar-a-Lago, and has tweeted or retweeted messages about Pelosi about two dozen times since arriving there, according to The Hill.