When the House of Representatives voted Dec. 18 to impeach President Trump, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard was the only Democrat to vote “present.”

That’s because the Hawaii Democrat, who is running for the 2020 presidential nomination, knows impeachment is a big-time loser.

“Unfortunately, the House impeachment of the president has greatly increased the likelihood Trump will remain the president for the next 5 years,” Gabbard says in a video she posted on Monday.

“We all know that Trump is not going to be found guilty by the U.S. Senate,” she added.

In 2020, we will have a new president in the White House. How many of you do NOT want that to be Donald Trump? I certainly don’t. Unfortunately, the House impeachment of the president has greatly increased the likelihood Trump will remain the president for the next 5 years … pic.twitter.com/FRRlbWHyo7 — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) December 31, 2019

Gabbard also defended her “present” vote, saying it was “not a decision of neutrality” but that she was “standing up for the people of this country and our ability to move forward together.”

“Thinking about what’s politically advantageous, whether for me or for my party, does not enter into my mind around these decisions that have really great consequence,” she said.

The day after the vote, Gabbard wrote on Twitter: “My ‘present’ vote was an active protest against the zero-sum game the two opposing political sides have trapped America in. My vote and campaign is about freeing our country from this damaging mindset so we can work side-by-side to usher in a bright future for all.”

My ‘present’ vote was an active protest against the zero-sum game the two opposing political sides have trapped America in. My vote and campaign is about freeing our country from this damaging mindset so we can work side-by-side to usher in a bright future for all #StandWithTulsi pic.twitter.com/nmhEL5bi4Q — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) December 19, 2019

Trump praised her vote in a post on Twitter, saying: “[Democrats] lost all credibility because we know that Tulsi Gabbard – and I give her respect – she didn’t vote the other day. I give her a lot of respect. Because she knew it was wrong, she took a pass.”

On Saturday, Gabbard said the impeachment of Trump could lead to Democrats losing control of the House.

“I think impeachment, unfortunately, will only further embolden Donald Trump, increase his support and the likelihood that he’ll have a better shot at getting elected while also seeing the likelihood that the House will lose a lot of seats to Republicans,” she told ABC News.

