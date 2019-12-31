Two professors at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse are leading the charge to promote “fat studies,” a recently established micro-discipline that argues that society oppresses obese people.

According to a report by The College Fix, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Professors Laurie Cooper Stoll and Darci Thoune are leading scholars in the emerging discipline of “fat studies.”

Breitbart News has reported extensively on the growth of the “fat studies” discipline. Many courses offered at universities around the country have promoted the notion that a person can be “healthy at any size.” One professor at York University in Toronto argued in 2017 that fat stomachs can be “glorious.”

In a blog post on their website, Professor Thoune claimed that the “fat revolution” has changed her life. As a result of the movement, Thoune claims that she no longer worries if her colleagues will judge her over fluctuations in her weight.

Will this fat revolution work? Will our resistance bear fruit? Time will tell. But, on a personal level, this is the first year I’ve returned to school without thinking about whether I gained or lost weight over the summer and how that might affect what my colleagues think about me. Believe me when I tell you that fat solidarity has changed my life. In the four months since I wrote about fat solidarity and fat visibility, I am feeling more–more myself, more for others, just more. And, I’ve started asking not just what I need, but what do we need–from each other and from ourselves? What are we able to give? What are we courageous enough to ask for? What are we brave enough to take?

Professors Stoll and Thoune have published several blog posts on their website, twofatprofessors.com. Some of the posts include “Am I Fat?” “It Happened: Flying While Fat,” and “Fat is a Social Justice Issue, Too.”

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on “fat studies.”