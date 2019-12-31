With developments going from bad to worse for the Iranian regime, the mullahs have decided to play a 40 year-old card. They have orchestrated an attack on a U.S. embassy, this time the one in Baghdad.

President Trump summarized the situation in this tweet:

Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified.

Trump’s expectation of protection from the Iraqi government may be too optimistic. Indeed, Trump seems to recognize this. Reportedly, he is sending additional forces to keep U.S. personnel in Iraq safe.

According to CNN, the number of troops will initially be less than a 1,000. A larger force of several thousand soldiers has also been placed on stand-by and could also be deployed to the region if the need arises.

Let’s hope that Trump is able to avoid an embassy takeover or similar disaster. And if there is an embassy takeover, let’s hope that Trump handles it a whole lot better than Jimmy Carter did 40 years ago.