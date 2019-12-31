Advertisement

Hundreds of Iraqi Shia militia supporters have broken into the US embassy in Baghdad, storming the compound with gunshots and sirens ringing out, after US air strikes on Hezbollah that killed 25.

The ambassador and other staff have been evacuated with US soldiers remaining at the compound where thousands of violent demonstrators, some wearing militia uniforms, thronged outside the main gate on Tuesday.

Flames were seen rising from the compound, as furious rioters pressed up against the windows, taunting the US soldiers within and spraying pro-Hezbollah graffiti over the glass.

Half a dozen US soldiers were seen on the roof of the main building, their guns trained on the rioters.

Thousands of mourners had held funerals for the fighters of the Iran-backed Kataeb Hezbollah before rushing through the heavily fortified Green Zone, burning US flags and heading towards the consulate in the Iraqi capital.

Footage showed a rapidly deteriorating scene as protesters set fire to barricades surrounding the compound and hurling rocks, while tear gas was launched back at the mob.

It comes after US fighter jets decimated three locations in Iraq on Sunday night, in retaliation for last week’s killing of an American contractor in a rocket attack in the region.

Several thousand protesters have broken down the gate of the US embassy in Baghdad, storming the compound as gunshots and sirens ring out, after US air strikes on Hezbollah that killed 25 (pictured: setting fire to the walls and hurling rocks over the barricades)

US soldiers could be seen inside the building filmed from the outside by furious protesters who pressed up against the glass taunting the personnel

The mob raised yellow militia flags and taunted US soldiers, spraying graffiti on the wall and windows. The graffiti, in red in support of the Kataeb Hezbollah, read: ‘Closed in the name of the resistance’

Members of the Hashd al-Shaabi militia, part of the Popular Mobilization Forces of which Kataeb Hezbollah is a member, attempt to break through the gates of the compound on Tuesday

Iraqi protesters set ablaze a sentry box in front of the US embassy building in the capital Baghdad to protest against the weekend’s air strikes by US planes on several bases belonging to the Hezbollah brigades near Al-Qaim

Men wearing militia uniforms cover their faces while setting fire to the barricades as tear gas is fired over the ramparts on Tuesday

Black smoke billows from a fire set outside the entrance to the embassy today as thousands gathered outside the consulate in the Iraqi capital

Demonstrators, including some wearing military fatigues, hurl rocks over the compound walls on Tuesday after they set fire to the barricade

Sky News Arabia showed protesters swarming outside the US embassy on Tuesday after funerals were held for 25 fighters of the Iran-backed Kataeb Hezbollah

Protesters and militia fighters gather to condemn air strikes outside the US embassy on Tuesday

Demonstrators filmed the rapidly deteriorating scene on their smartphones as news of the chaos spread around the Middle East

Demonstrators smash a bullet-proof window within the US embassy compound on Tuesday during chilling scenes following a protest over the US bombing of militia sites on Sunday night

The US attack – the largest targeting an Iraqi state-sanctioned militia in recent years – and the calls for retaliation represent a new escalation in the proxy war between the US and Iran playing out in the Middle East.

Kataeb Hezbollah, which is a separate force from the Lebanese Hezbollah, operates under the umbrella of the state-sanctioned militias known collectively as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF). Many are supported by Iran.

Attack comes seven years after US ambassador was killed in Benghazi attack On September 11, 2012, Islamic militant group Ansar al-Sharia launched a planned attack on US government facilities in Benghazi, Libya. The night time raid killed U.S. Ambassador to Libya J. Christopher Stevens and U.S. Foreign Service Information Management Officer Sean Smith. Stevens was the first US ambassador to be killed in the line of duty since 1979. At 4pm the following day, the militants fired mortars at the CIA annex around a mile away, killing CIA contractors Tyrone S. Woods and Glen Doherty and wounding ten others. Initial analysis found that the attack arose from a protest. But later investigations showed it had been premeditated, although rioters and looters had played an initial role in the chaos. The attack was highly controversial due to accusations that the Obama administration had allowed for security lapses. As Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton later accepted responsibility for security failings following a high level State Department resignation and suspensions of long-standing officials.

Security guards were seen retreating inside the embassy as protesters hurled water bottles and smashed security cameras outside the buildings.

They raised yellow Kataeb Hezbollah flags and taunted the embassy’s security staff who remained behind the glass windows in the gates’ reception area.

They sprayed graffiti on the wall and windows in red in support of the Kataeb Hezbollah militia: ‘Closed in the name of the resistance.’

Hundreds of angry protesters, some in militia uniforms, set up tents outside the embassy.

As tempers rose, the mob set fire to three trailers used by security guards along the embassy wall.

No one was immediately reported hurt in the rampage and security staff had withdrawn to inside the embassy earlier, soon after protesters gathered outside.

On Sunday night, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said the strikes send the message that the U.S. will not tolerate actions by Iran that jeopardize American lives.

The Iranian-backed Iraqi militia had vowed Monday to retaliate for the U.S. military strikes in Iraq and Syria that killed 25 of its fighters and wounded dozens.

The attack and vows for revenge raised concerns of new attacks that could threaten American interests in the region.

The U.S. attack outraged both the militias and the Iraqi government which said it will reconsider its relationship with the U.S.-led coalition – the first time it has said it will do so since an agreement was struck to keep some U.S. troops in the country.

It called the attack a ‘flagrant violation’ of its sovereignty.

Hundreds of protesters are seen on the streets leading to the embassy waving flags and chanting ‘Death to America’

raqi protesters set ablaze a sentry box in front of the US embassy building in the capital Baghdad to protest against the weekend’s air strikes by US planes on several bases belonging to the Hezbollah brigades near Al-Qaim, an Iraqi district bordering Syria

Thousands of demonstrators, waving flags of the Shia militia which was decimated in US strikes on Sunday night, swarm outside the embassy on Tuesday

Smoke billows over the horizon on Tuesday as furious demonstrators, some wearing militia uniforms, gathered outside the US embassy on Tuesday

Protesters waving the flag of the Iran-backed Kataeb Hezbollah throng outside the main gate of the compound on Tuesday

Demonstrators stormed inside the security boxes outside the compound after the personnel withdrew and set fire to the huts

Protesters and militia fighters gather to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), outside the main gate of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad

Demonstrators set up tents outside the compound as they readied for a lengthy stay outside the embassy on Tuesday

These images depict what the U.S. military says are bases of the Kataib Hezbollah militia group that were struck by U.S. forces, in the city of Al-Qa’im, Iraq

The US fighter jets came in retaliation for 30-plus rocket attack on Friday that killed a US civilian contractor and injured four US service members and two members of the Iraqi Security Forces near the oil-rich city of Kirkuk

In a partly televised meeting Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi told Cabinet members that he had tried to stop the U.S. operation ‘but there was insistence’ from American officials.

Searing aerial footage was released on Monday of US F-15 Strike Eagles wreaking havoc on Kataeb Hezbollah.

Iran condemned the attack as ‘terrorism’ while Kataib Hezbollah commander Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes said: ‘The blood of the martyrs will not be in vain and our response will be very tough on the American forces in Iraq.’

Meanwhile the Iraqi military spokesman for outgoing Prime Minister Abel Abdel Mahdi rebuked the US for its intervention, General Abdul Kareem Khalaf said: ‘We consider it a violation of Iraqi sovereignty and a dangerous escalation that will threaten Iraq and the region.’

The footage shows black smoke being swept across a desert compound after it was struck by fighter jets in last night’s raid

F-15 Strike Eagles hit five targets associated with Kataib Hezbollah, which is an Iranian-sponsored Shiite militia group, said Defense Secretary Mark Esper

The US said it had taken the ‘necessary’ overnight action to protect its personnel in the region following an attack two days earlier that killed a US civilian contractor and injured four US service members near Kirkuk.

‘The Department of Defense took offensive actions in defense of our personnel interests in Iraq’, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

Another spokesman for the Hezbollah Brigades in Iraq, Sayyed Jaafar Al-Husseini, said: ‘Options are kept open as we are waiting for the leadership’s decision in this regard. There will certainly be an appropriate retaliation.

‘The Americans had tested before the Iraqi resistance strikes, and our capabilities are now duplicated.’

Jewad Kadum, a PMU official, said in a statement that rescue operations were ongoing as well as the evacuation of the wounded, recovery of the dead bodies and the extinguishing of the fire caused by the airstrikes.

The locations included weapons storage facilities and command and control locations the group had used to plan and execute attacks on coalition forces, the Pentagon said during an earlier announcement.

Esper, appearing with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, said the retaliatory air strikes on Sunday were ‘successful’ and that all pilots and aircraft involved returned safely.

Iraqi security sources said on Monday that U.S. forces in Iraq’s northerly Nineveh province were ramping up security overnight, with U.S.-led coalition jets circling the perimeter of its military bases in Mosul and Qayarah.

The United States had accused the group of a 30-plus rocket attack on Friday that killed the US civilian contractor and injured four US service members and two members of the Iraqi Security Forces near the oil-rich city of Kirkuk.

Pompeo at the news conference said attacks have been going on for ‘weeks and weeks weeks’.

The fatal incident was ‘the eleventh rocket attack targeting an outpost housing American forces in the last two months,’ according to Military Times.

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley are pictured at a press conference held at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, Sunday

‘Today what we did is take a decisive response that makes clear what President Trump has said for months and months and months, which is that we will not stand for the Islamic Republic of Iran to take actions that put American men and women in jeopardy,’ Pompeo said at the news conference.

Earlier this month, a senior US military official revealed that attacks by Iranian-backed groups on bases hosting US forces in Iraq were gathering pace and becoming more sophisticated.

The US has sent nearly 14,000 additional troops to the Middle East within the past six months in response to escalating tensions with Iran.

President Trump has not yet responded to Friday’s attack, and Iraqi Security Forces are leading the response and investigation.

The US military has carried out ‘defensive strikes’ in Iraq and Syria against the Kataib Hezbollah militia group, the Pentagon said on Sunday, two days after an American civilian contractor was killed in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base (file photo)

The Pentagon said it targeted three locations of the Iranian-backed Shi’ite Muslim militia group in Iraq and two in Syria (file photo)

The Pentagon contractor who was killed has not yet been publicly named. All injured US troops are expected to make a full recovery.

In Iraq, several Iraqi militia fighters were killed on Sunday in an air strike on their headquarters near the western Qaim district on the border with Syria, military sources and militia commanders told Reuters.

The strike was likely carried out by drones and targeted Kataib Hezbollah, the sources said. Ambulances were heading to the area.

Three militiamen’s bodies, including one of a local commander, had so far arrived at a field hospital near Qaim, an Iraqi army officer said.