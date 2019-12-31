As many as 4,000 U.S. troops are reportedly on standby for possible deployment to Kuwait after demonstrators, including members of an Iranian-backed militia, breached the walls of the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad.

Fox News reported Tuesday that the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division has been told to plan for possible deployment to Kuwait in the coming days if the protests in Iraq worsen. Hundreds of paratroopers are already en route to the region, according to Fox.

The Pentagon is reportedly expected to announce the possible deployment shortly.

Iranian-backed forces reportedly organized protests and marches on the U.S. Embassy after the U.S. carried out airstrikes Sunday against five Kata’ib Hezbollah targets in Iraq and Syria that killed at least 25 militia fighters. Those strikes came after the Trump administration blamed the Iranian-backed Kata’ib Hezbollah militia for an attack that killed a U.S. contractor and wounded four U.S. service members.

Five thousand U.S. troops are already stationed in Iraq assisting the country’s security forces. U.S. forces in the region number around 60,000 troops.