Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., in a New Year’s Eve speech at Boston’s historic Old South Meeting House, vowed she will “attack corruption in Washington head-on” and lambasted President Donald Trump’s congressional supporters as “fawning, spineless defenders of his crimes.”

“We will attack the concentration of power that makes this government work great for the wealthy and well-connected, and not for much of anyone else,” Warren, before an estimated 680 in the audience, said in a speech that comes as she works toward turning around declining numbers in national and early voting state polling about five weeks before the Iowa caucuses.

“Our democracy hangs in the balance,” she told the crowd, “and now it comes to us — now it comes to us to fight back.”

She called on the crowd to “imagine a country” where Washington’s decisions are not “bought and paid for by lobbyists and big donors,” and where “no politician has to kiss the rings of the rich in order to win elected office.”

Warren also declared, unless Senate Republicans “choose truth over politics,” Trump will be “emboldened to try to cheat his way through yet another election.”

Billionaires and “their favorite presidential candidates” also were targeted in the speech, with Warren saying they have one goal: “to convince you that everything you imagine is impossible. To convince you that reform is hopeless. To convince you that because no one can be pure, it’s pointless to try to make anything better.”

Warren is currently in third place among the wide slate of Democratic contenders, coming in behind former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., according to the RealClearPolitics polling index.