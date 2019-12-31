Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick called Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden “dangerous” and warned that “he will take your ability to defend yourself” on Monday.

Prior to the attack on the West Freeway Church of Christ in northwest Texas over the weekend, which was stopped by armed parishioners and security, Biden attacked Texas Governor Greg Abbott for signing a bill that allowed church-goers to carry weapons when they go to worship.

Speaking to reporters in September, Biden said “dealing with firearms, it is irrational, with all due respect to the governor of Texas, irrational what they are doing,” Biden told reporters on September 2. “On the very day you see a mass shooting … and we’re talking about loosening access to have guns, to be able to take them into places of worship, it’s just absolutely irrational. It’s totally irrational.”

The law went into effect on September 1, and likely prevented more death and carnage on Sunday. One person was injured and one worshipper was killed, as well as the gunman.

During his appearance on Fox News on Monday, Patrick warned that Biden — and all Democrats who seek to disarm the public — are dangerous.

“Let’s be very clear to the American people that Joe Biden is dangerous,” Mr. Patrick said. “He’s not just an idiotic person who says impossible, absurd things, and he’s not just naive, but he’s dangerous. Americans will have to understand, whether you believe in owning a gun or not owning a gun, that the Democrats are dangerous.

