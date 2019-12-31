As noted by The Hill, Gabbard similarly told ABC News: “I think impeachment, unfortunately, will only further embolden Donald Trump, increase his support and the likelihood that he’ll have a better shot at getting elected while also seeing the likelihood that the House will lose a lot of seats to Republicans.”

Earlier this month, the presidential candidate voted “present” on both articles of impeachment against President Trump. She was the only representative to avoid a “yes” or “no” vote by voting present.

“After doing my due diligence in reviewing the 658-page impeachment report, I came to the conclusion that I could not in good conscience vote either yes or no,” Gabbard said in a statement following the vote, according to the Star Advertiser.

“I am standing in the center and have decided to vote Present. I could not in good conscience vote against impeachment because I believe President Trump is guilty of wrongdoing,” the candidate explained. “I also could not in good conscience vote for impeachment because removal of a sitting president must not be the culmination of a partisan process, fueled by tribal animosities that have so gravely divided our country.”

Gabbard was applauded by President Donald Trump for refusing to vote “yes” on impeachment, as previously noted by The Daily Wire.

“Tulsi Gabbard – and I give her respect – she didn’t vote the other day,” the president said of the House impeachment votes. “I give her a lot of respect. Because she knew it was wrong, she took a pass. But I don’t know [her], but I know one thing – she is not an agent of Russia,” Trump added, taking a hit at hi 2016 opponent, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who accused Gabbard of being a Russian asset.

Far-left freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was not as impressed, hitting Gabbard for ducking out when she should have taken the lead and voted one way or the other.

“Today was very consequential. And to not take a stand one way or another in a day of such grave consequence to this country is quite difficult. We’re sent here to lead,” Rep. Ocasio-Cortez said, according to BuzzFeed News.

Gabbard introduced a resolution to censure the president earlier this week, seemingly as some sort of compromise in lieu of formal impeachment.

“Donald Trump has violated public trust. Congress must be unequivocal in denouncing the president’s misconduct and stand up for the American people and our democracy,” Gabbard’s statement explained. “To this end, I have introduced a censure resolution that will send a strong message to this president and future presidents that their abuses of power will not go unchecked, while leaving the question of removing Trump from office to the voters to decide.”